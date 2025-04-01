‘DOOM: The Dark Ages’ Can Now Be Purchased with WoW Gold as It Joins Blizzard’s Battle.net Storefront

id Software’s upcoming DOOM: The Dark Ages has officially hit the Battle.net storefront, marking the second non-Activision/Blizzard game available for purchase. And while it’s cool for novelty’s sake, it also opens another avenue of getting your feet in the Doom Slayer’s boots. Joining the Battle.net storefront means you can technically purchase DOOM: The Dark Ages with WoW‘s in-game gold.

Screenshot: id Software

As part of Xbox’s “Play Anywhere” initiative, Microsoft is making sure DOOM: The Dark Ages is available everywhere it can be. With cross-buy support, purchasing The Dark Ages on either Battle.net, the Xbox app, or your Xbox Series X|S means you can play the game on all three, anytime. The Dark Ages joins Avowed as the second non-Activision/Blizzard game featured on the Battle.net storefront, but likely isn’t the last. In 2021, DOOM developers id Software were acquired by Microsoft through its acquisition of Zenimax Media. In 2023, Microsoft would then acquire Activision Blizzard, making them all one big, happy family. Well, hopefully happy.

So, how does World of Warcraft fit into all of this? It all revolves around WoW tokens, a feature introduced to the MMO in 2015.

‘WOW’ tokens make ‘DOOM: The Dark Ages’ for gold a reality

World of Warcraft, a subscription-based MMO, suffers from a plague similar to many games with online economies. Real money trading, or RMT, is a form of black market trading where customers can spend real money in exchange for copious amounts of in-game gold. To combat this, Blizzard would introduce WoW tokens, a virtual currency that players can buy and sell legitimately.

WoW tokens are available directly from Activision Blizzard for $20, which can be sold through WoW‘s in-game auction house for gold. Alternatively, a player can purchase a WoW token from the auction house using their own gold. They can then redeem it for either 30 days of game time or $15 worth of Battle.net balance. That Battle.net balance is then available to purchase practically anything on the storefront, including mounts, cosmetics, or other Battle.net games.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

See where this is going? With DOOM: The Dark Ages now available on Battle.net (starting at $69.99), WoW players can technically purchase it solely through WoW gold earned in-game. According to Wowauction.us, a WoW token will run you roughly 230,000 gold. Because a token is worth $15 of Battle.net balance? You’re looking at five tokens at least to account for sales tax. So, better get to grinding, because DOOM: The Dark Ages will cost roughly 1.2 million gold to purchase via WoW tokens.

Is it practical? No, not at all. And any World of Warcraft players with that much gold sitting around likely aren’t interested in being anywhere but Azeroth. But hey, the fact that it’s an option is funny enough.

DOOM: The Dark Ages will be available May 15, 2025, on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.