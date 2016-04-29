New Roc Nation Rockers Dorothy Turn Up the Sleaze on “Dark Nights”

“Dark Nights,” the new single from LA rockers Dorothy, oozes sass, sleaze, and sloe-eyed sex appeal, urged on by vocalist Dorothy Martin’s sultry growl. The grimy solo and Martin’s knowing sneer make me want to catch my man cheating, then run him over with a chopped-up Harley that’s also on fire.

It makes total sense that the band is currently on tour with rock’n’roll hellraisers Halestorm (I’d wager Lzzy Hale and Martin found themselves to be black eyeliner-streaked kindred spirits). If you miss the glory days of the Sunset Strip and have a healthy appreciation for the blues, then baby, Dorothy’s got what you need.

Check out “Dark Nights” below, then dust off your old black leather, because ROCKISDEAD is out June 24 on RocNation (preorders are live on a variety of platforms—pick your poison).

