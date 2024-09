“Here is a cure for any overindulgence, taught to me by my wise father.”

Servings: 1



Ingredients

2 parts Fernet Branca

1 part Crème de Menthe

Directions

1. Mix together and drink. Add ice. Do not be put off by the color.

2. Be careful: this is so effective you can find yourself turning to its miraculous powers with increasing regularity. Do not let the cure become the cause.

From Fergus Henderson Has Perfected the Art of All-Day Drinking