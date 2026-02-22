Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 May Have Been Accidentally Leaked by Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco may have just leaked the announcement of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 early on social media. If true, the new fighting game appears to be the already revealed Project “Age 1000,” which was teased in January.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Playlist Spotted on Official Youtube Channel

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

This latest leak comes from an official YouTube account of Bandai Namco. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Bandai Namco Southeast Asia channel had created a Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 playlist. Where things get interesting is that the only video listed on the page was the Dragon Ball Project “Age 1000” trailer that Bandai released on January 24, 2026.

Videos by VICE

Of course, this begs the question: Is Project “Age 1000” actually Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3? Or was this just a simple mistake? It’s hard to say at this point, given that the video itself was just a re-upload of “Age 1000” and didn’t include any updated information. So essentially, the only mention of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is the YouTube playlist name itself, which Bandai created.

Screenshot: YouTube Bandai Namco Southeast Asia

Is Project “Age 1000” Actually Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3?

Play video

It’s possible that the Bandai Namco Southeast Asia channel accidentally spoiled the game’s reveal early. If that’s the case, then it means the mysterious Project “Age 1000” trailer was actually a teaser for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3. However, it should be pointed out that Bandai Namco quickly took down the playlist on YouTube.

Bandai Namco has also not officially confirmed any connection between the two titles. That leaves two possibilities:

The playlist was an accidental early reveal

It was simply a backend labeling mistake

Until Bandai Namco provides clarification, though, both explanations remain possible. For now, we should take this latest “leak” with a grain of salt. While the YouTube Playlist was real, it again could have been a mistake.

Fans React to the Xenoverse 3 “Leak”

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

Of course, as soon as the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 playlist was discovered, it sent the fandom into overdrive with speculation. However, it also sparked a bit of confusion, as people were not sure what to make of the Project “Age 1000” trailer and how it ties into a new Xenoverse game. Some users were even disappointed, hoping that the new project would be a new online game or sequel to Sparking! Zero.

“But if it is Xenoverse 3, why the whole weird project name reveal then?” a user on Reddit wrote. Over on X, a disappointed fan reacted, “Lol what lame decision making another XenoVerse title. I was about to buy this new game but whatever. I’ll stick with Kakarot and Sparking!” One comment simply vented, “That kind of sucks, I was hoping Age 1000 was its own thing.”

Screenshot: Bandai Namco

Although there were also plenty of Xenoverse fans who were overjoyed with excitement. Yes, we do exist. So I totally get it. It’s hard to believe, but it’s been nine years since Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 launched in October 2016. That’s almost a decade!

That said, it is possible this was just a simple mistake by Bandai, and not an actual confirmation of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3. Regardless, this YouTube playlist has actually kicked off a wave of excitement and further intrigue over what the Project “Age 1000” title is actually going to be. According to Bandai Namco, we should get answers during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 which runs from April 18 to 19, 2026.