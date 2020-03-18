Drake’s in Quarantine After Being Exposed to Coronavirus

A week ago, Drake posted a picture of himself with Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant, captioning it with a few new bars. “Life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up,” he wrote.

Seven days ago, that would’ve sounded a lot less ominous than it does now. Shit, three days ago it would’ve sounded less ominous. But on Tuesday, the Nets announced that four of its players had tested positive for coronavirus, and although the team did not specify which athletes were affected, Kevin Durant confirmed to The Athletic that he was one of them.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” he told the outlet. “We’re going to get through this.”

The Nets have notified anyone who was in contact with the players, and it seems like those people have been asked to self-isolate as well—and that might include Drizzy, too. Page Six reports that Drake is now quarantined inside his Toronto mansion after hanging with Durant last week.

On Tuesday, he Drake posted an Instagram story of his own personalized basketball court. “My life for the next however long,” he captioned the video. (“If there was a quarantine challenge going on, Drake won that shit for sure,” one person tweeted.)

As of this writing, there is no word whether Drake has been tested for coronavirus, whether he has displayed any symptoms, or whether this is just precautionary after hanging with Durant.

Shams Charania, a reporter at The Athletic that broke the news of Durant’s diagnosis, tweeted that the Nets star was asymptomatic, despite his positive coronavirus test.

Wishing Drake a clean bill of health and/or a speedy recovery. Also wishing that he’d invite us over to spend our own quarantine period someplace in his house. We’d happily social distance in a mansion with a full basketball court, for sure.