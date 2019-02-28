Crispy-Skin Duck with Mandarin Orange Sauce Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
for the mandarin orange sauce:
1 ½ pounds|525 grams mandarins, peeled and quartered, seeds removed and discarded
½ cup|110 grams granulated sugar
½ cup|125 ml white wine vinegar
¼ cup|60 ml fresh orange juice
for the duck:
2 duck breasts
kosher salt, to taste
Directions
- Make the mandarin orange sauce: Place the mandarins, sugar, vinegar, and ½ cup|120 ml water in a small saucepan over high. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has reduced and thickened, about 45 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool slightly, then stir in the orange juice. Set the sauce aside.
- Cook the duck: Score the skin of the duck in a cross-hatch pattern. Season flesh side of the duck with salt. Place the duck, skin side down, in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, without flipping, until the fat is rendered and the skin is crisp, 5 to 6 minutes. Flip the duck and continue cooking until cooked to desired doneness, about 3 to 4 minutes longer for medium-rare. Transfer the duck to a cutting board and rest for 10 minutes before slicing into ¼-inch thick pieces. Serve with the orange sauce.
