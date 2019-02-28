Crispy-Skin Duck with Mandarin Orange Sauce Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the mandarin orange sauce:

1 ½ pounds|525 grams mandarins, peeled and quartered, seeds removed and discarded

½ cup|110 grams granulated sugar

½ cup|125 ml white wine vinegar

¼ cup|60 ml fresh orange juice

for the duck:

2 duck breasts

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Make the mandarin orange sauce: Place the mandarins, sugar, vinegar, and ½ cup|120 ml water in a small saucepan over high. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has reduced and thickened, about 45 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool slightly, then stir in the orange juice. Set the sauce aside. Cook the duck: Score the skin of the duck in a cross-hatch pattern. Season flesh side of the duck with salt. Place the duck, skin side down, in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, without flipping, until the fat is rendered and the skin is crisp, 5 to 6 minutes. Flip the duck and continue cooking until cooked to desired doneness, about 3 to 4 minutes longer for medium-rare. Transfer the duck to a cutting board and rest for 10 minutes before slicing into ¼-inch thick pieces. Serve with the orange sauce.

