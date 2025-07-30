Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuums Are Pretty Cheap Right Now

Not a day goes by that I don’t stoop down to pick up my Dyson vacuum. Usually in hand vacuum mode, but occasionally in its longer form to clean the rugs and wood floors in my apartment.

From vacuuming out thick, accumulated dust from the reusable mesh filters in my air purifiers and wall-mounted air conditioning units to picking up the many crumbs I generate daily, it’s one of the best purchasing decisions I made when I moved into my place.

Mine is a V7, and the world has since moved on. The V8 is Dyson’s affordable vacuum, which is an oxymoron. However, it’s a good value, as each stick vacuum does the work of two vacuums: a floor vacuum and a hand vacuum. Now at $160, you may even call it a good deal.

All the vacuum a smallish home needs

The Dyson V8 has a runtime of 40 minutes, provided you use it in regular mode rather than maximum-suction mode. That’s perfectly fine for most deep cleans, because its internal battery recharges relatively quickly.

But larger homes may want to consider the pricier Dyson V10 at $550, which has a runtime of 60 minutes. Though if you can swing the V8 and just vacuum in phases, it’s so much cheaper that it could be worth the headache.

My Dyson does a good job of removing crumbs, dirt, and dust from my home’s three medium-pile rugs. Maneuvering it around my relatively small, crowded New York apartment is a lot easier than it was with a more conventional upright vacuum.

It’s lightweight and nimble enough to fit anywhere I need it to, and the attachments reach cobwebs on the closet ceiling and crevices behind furniture. Plus, it’s great not having to worry about tripping over an electrical cord, which is a godsend, too.

Dysons go on sale pretty frequently, but this is (juuust about) the best deal I’ve seen on this all year. Snap it up if you’re in the market for a Dyson vac.