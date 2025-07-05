Early Prime Day Deal: Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Just $300

Dysons are expensive. We all know this. Whether they’re worth it to you is a personal call you have to make. I’ve been using a Dyson V7 for about five years, and as much as a person can dig a vacuum, I dig the thing.

Love is a strong word. I’m not going to devalue it by using it for a device that sucks up dead skin cells and pet fluff. It does make cleaning up my apartment significantly easier, though. If you’ve been holding out on a Dyson vacuum because of its price, like I was for many years, take a second look. The Dyson V8 is on sale for $300 for Prime members, down from $470.

I live in a small breadbox New York City apartment, and the V7 maneuvers around the furniture and between tight spaces way more easily than any traditional vacuum ever did for me.

There are no cords, and all it takes to convert it to a hand vacuum is pushing the big, red button that pops off the floor roller attachment. It works as well on low- and mid-piles carpets as it does over hardwood floors.

The V8 is a step up from my V7, and even though it’s Dyson’s entry-level stick vacuum, as they call these things, it’s all that most people need. More expensive models, such as the Dyson V15—which is also on a $180-off deal for $570—have more bells and whistles, and longer runtimes between battery recharges, but the basic Dyson V8 will get it done for most people.

The same attachments come with the V8 that I’ve got for my V7, and they’re all I need to clean floors, baseboards, ceiling cobwebs, and basically everything. I reach for it (in handheld mode) every day, because I’m a messy pig.