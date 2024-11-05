'EA Sports FC 25' Adds Actual Advertisements And... Cancer

Here’s what I know about EA Sports FC 25: “Soccer.” Usually, if it’s a series I know nothing about, I’ll shut up about it. I’ll do my requisite “Damn, that’s crazy” in the background and go about my business. This time? Oh, absolutely not! Indeed, this is the brand of chaos and absurdity I breathe.

So, EA Sports FC 25 saw fit to update the game recently. Nothing out of the ordinary, you would think! However, players over on the r/FifaCareers subreddit found two interesting additions. The first? The inclusion of sponsored ads! Not fictitious in-game ones, either! We’re talking real-world ads.

The second addition? Well, in the game’s Career Mode, EA apparently thought it’d be more immersive if your players could contract cancer. No, this isn’t a joke. It’s a real, actual, living demon.

So, Electronic Arts: What is you doin’, baby? I get it — realism is a big deal in sports games! You don’t need me to tell you that! Injuries? Duh! …..Cancer? Yes, people get cancer, but do you know how insane it is to see “Cancer – 100% Fit In: 2 months” and realize it wasn’t some ill-conceived bit from the community?

Why? What does that add to the mode? If anything, it’s actually a little insensitive. “Oh, that pesky cancer? Pfft, your player will be right as rain in a few months!” Like it’s an injury you can bounce back from after taking some time to heal. At the risk of letting my professionalism lapse for a moment: bro, it’s cancer.

Further, I don’t need to tell you guys how I feel about the sponsored ads. But, somehow, that’s the least absurd factor here! Maybe that’s why they were rolled out at the same time. EA knew they were going to start implementing sponsored ads and needed something crazy that would take the air out of the inevitable (rightful) backlash. And, yes, cancer shouldn’t be shied away from. But to incorporate it as “just another aspect to work around” in a soccer game is wild. I like “unhinged,” but I don’t know about that one, EA.