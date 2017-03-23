Easy Beef Curry Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
for the curry “paste”:
15 cherry tomatoes
1 garlic clove
1-2 red chilies, stemmed
1 (4-inch) piece lemongrass
1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped
1/2 red bell pepper, stemmed and seeded
1/2 bunch fresh cilantro
1/2 bunch fresh mint
1/2 can (about 1 cup|250 ml) coconut milk
kosher salt, to taste
fresh lime juice, to taste
for the curry:
1 (6-ounce|700 grams) piece hangar steak
kosher salt, to taste
3 tablespoons canola oil
1 large carrot, peeled and julienned
1 medium turnip, peeled and julienned
1 zucchini, stemmed and julienned
to serve:
thinly sliced scallions
1/2 bunch cilantro, roughly chopped
Directions
1. Make the curry paste: Throw all of the ingredients into a blender and purée until smooth. Season to taste with salt and lime juice, and set aside until ready to use.
2. Make the curry: Season the steak with salt. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the steak and cook, flipping once, until charred, 5 to 7 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the steak to a cutting board. Allow to rest for 5 minutes before slicing thinly.
3. Add the remaining oil and the vegetables to the skillet. Season with salt and cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, until just beginning to get soft. Add in the curry paste and steak and cook an additional 5 minutes, until the vegetables are cooked through. Throw in the scallions and cilantro and season again with salt and lime juice. Serve immediately.