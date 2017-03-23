Easy Beef Curry Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

for the curry “paste”:

15 cherry tomatoes

1 garlic clove

1-2 red chilies, stemmed

1 (4-inch) piece lemongrass

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

1/2 red bell pepper, stemmed and seeded

1/2 bunch fresh cilantro

1/2 bunch fresh mint

1/2 can (about 1 cup|250 ml) coconut milk

kosher salt, to taste

fresh lime juice, to taste

for the curry:

1 (6-ounce|700 grams) piece hangar steak

kosher salt, to taste

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 large carrot, peeled and julienned

1 medium turnip, peeled and julienned

1 zucchini, stemmed and julienned

to serve:

thinly sliced scallions

1/2 bunch cilantro, roughly chopped

Directions

1. Make the curry paste: Throw all of the ingredients into a blender and purée until smooth. Season to taste with salt and lime juice, and set aside until ready to use.

2. Make the curry: Season the steak with salt. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the steak and cook, flipping once, until charred, 5 to 7 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the steak to a cutting board. Allow to rest for 5 minutes before slicing thinly.

3. Add the remaining oil and the vegetables to the skillet. Season with salt and cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, until just beginning to get soft. Add in the curry paste and steak and cook an additional 5 minutes, until the vegetables are cooked through. Throw in the scallions and cilantro and season again with salt and lime juice. Serve immediately.