Easy Beef Stroganoff Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

4 tablespoons|66 grams unsalted butter

6 tablespoons olive oil

12 ounces|340 grams cremini mushrooms, sliced ¼-inch thick

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 ½ pounds|720 grams beef tenderloin, thinly sliced into ½-inch wide strips

3 tablespoons|25 grams all-purpose flour

¼ cup|60 ml white wine

2 cups|500 ml beef stock

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

8 ounces|225 grams egg noodles

¾ cup|170 grams sour cream

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Italian flat-leaf parsley, minced, for garnish

Videos by VICE

Directions

Melt half of butter in a large skillet over medium-high with 1 tablespoon oil and cook half of the mushrooms until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining mushrooms, butter, and another tablespoon of oil. In a large bowl, toss the beef with 2 teaspoons salt and the flour. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Working in batches, cook the beef, flipping once, until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate with the mushrooms. Add the onion and cook until golden, about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Deglaze the pan with the white wine and cook, scraping up the bits from the bottom of the skillet, until reduced, about 1 minute. Stir in the reserved mushrooms and beef, the stock, and Dijon. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 12 minutes. Stir in the sour cream and Worcestershire sauce and season with salt and pepper. Keep warm. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the egg noodles and cook until al dente, 8 minutes. Drain, then transfer to the saucepan with the sauce and toss to combine. Stir in the parsley and serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .