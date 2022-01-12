Easy Chopped Salad Recipe

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 ounces|125 grams good bread, torn into pieces

2 tablespoons plus ½ cup|125 ml olive oil

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon garlic powder

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

⅓ cup|80 ml red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon dried basil

¼ teaspoon dried parsley

⅛ teaspoon chili flakes

¼ cup|30 grams grated parmesan cheese

12 ounces|342 grams iceberg lettuce, roughly chopped

4 ounces|125 grams red cabbage, thinly sliced

2 ounces|55 grams pitted castelvetrano olives (about 20), crushed by hand

20 cherry tomatoes, halved

8 pepperoncini, stemmed and thinly sliced

¼ medium red onion, thinly sliced

DIRECTIONS

Pulse the bread in a food processor to achieve ¼-inch pieces. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil and the butter in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add the breadcrumbs and cook, stirring, until golden all over, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with the garlic powder and salt. In a large serving bowl, whisk together the remaining ½ teaspoon garlic powder with the vinegar, mustard, dried herbs, and chili flakes. While whisking constantly, slowly stream in the remaining olive oil until emulsified. Stir in the parmesan cheese and season with salt and pepper. Set aside half of the dressing and add in the remaining ingredients. Toss together with the breadcrumbs, then serve.

