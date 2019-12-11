Easy Crab Fried Rice Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons canola oil

2 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

2 shallots, diced

4 tablespoons|½ stick unsalted butter, diced

1 tablespoon crab paste, plus more to taste

2 cups picked lump blue crab meat

2 cups leftover cooked white rice

⅓ cup finely chopped cilantro

3 scallions, thinly sliced

2 large brown eggs

crispy onions, to serve

Directions

In a large skillet or wok, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil on medium-high. Add the garlic and shallots and cook until translucent, 2 minutes. Add the butter and crab paste and cook until the butter has melted, then stir in the rice. Cook, stirring, until the rice is coated and the paste has mixed throughout, 3 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and add fresh lump crab meat, cilantro, and scallions. Mix using residual heat to warm the crab. Divide between two serving bowls and top with the crispy onions. Meanwhile, in a medium nonstick pan, heat the remaining oil. Add the eggs and cook until the white has set and the yolk is still runny, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and place an egg on top each portion of rice to serve.

