Easy Hungarian Pogasca Recipe

Makes about 5 dozen

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams cottage cheese

1 pound|450 grams unsalted butter, cubed and softened

3 ½ cups|500 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

4 teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 large egg, beaten

2 ounces|60 grams gruyere cheese

Directions

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lightly grease the parchment paper and set aside. Place the cottage cheese, butter, flour, salt, and baking powder in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Start on low and slowly increase to medium, kneading until all of the ingredients are incorporated, around 2 ½ minutes. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface and knead until smooth. Divide the dough in half. Working with one ball of dough at a time on a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough into a ½-inch thick square. Fold the dough in half and then half again. Roll the dough into a ½-inch thick square. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Repeat with the other piece of dough. After 20 minutes, remove the doughs from the fridge and fold each piece of dough in half, then half again. Roll each piece into a ½-inch thick square, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 20 more minutes. Repeat this step one more time with each piece of dough. Place the oven rack ⅓ of the way from the top and heat the oven to 425°F. On a lightly floured work surface, roll each piece of dough out to ⅓-inch thick. Use a 1 ½-inch circle cutter to cut out the pogacsa. Transfer the pogasca to the prepared baking sheet, leaving 1-inch in between each. Score the top of each pogasca with a sharp knife, then brush the tops with the egg. Bake for 10 minutes, then lower the oven temperature to 375°F, opening the door for a few seconds to let some of the heat escape. Bake for 5 minutes, or until golden brown. Once they come out of the oven, immediately grate the gruyere over the top of all of the pogasca. Then enjoy!

