Easy Mozzarella Sticks Recipe

Makes 24

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

12 (1 ounce|30 gram) mozzarella cheese sticks, halved crosswise

¾ cup|100 grams all-purpose flour

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

4 cups|400 grams panko bread crumbs, finely crushed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 (28-ounce|800 gram) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon chile flakes

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

canola oil, for frying

Directions

Place the flour, eggs, and bread crumbs in separate shallow dishes. Working with 1 piece of mozzarella at a time, dredge in flour, dip in eggs, and coat in breadcrumbs; repeat this process one more time, except don’t dredge them in the flour this go around. Lay on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and refrigerate for 1 hour. Heat olive oil and butter in a 4-quart saucepan over medium-high; add garlic and onion and cook until soft, about 6 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook 2 minutes more, then add tomatoes, sugar, chile flakes, salt, and pepper; cook until thick, 15-18 minutes. Keep marinara sauce warm. Heat the oven to 250°F. Heat 2-inches canola oil in a 6-quart saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 365°F. Working in batches, fry the mozzarella until golden and crisp, about 1 ½ minutes. Transfer the mozzarella sticks to paper towels to drain and place in the oven to keep warm while frying the remaining sticks. Serve hot and with marinara sauce.

