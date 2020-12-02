Easy Pickled Bok Choy Recipe

Makes 1 (32-ounce|907 ml) jar

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 24 hours

Ingredients

1 cup|250 ml white vinegar

1 cup|250 ml white balsamic or white wine vinegar

⅔ cup|144 grams granulated sugar

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons whole black peppercorns

5 whole cloves

2 whole star anise

4 heads bok choy (about 1 pound|450 grams), cut into 1-inch pieces

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 fresno or jalapeño chile, thinly sliced into rings

Directions

Pack the bok choy, garlic, and chile into a 32-ounce|907 ml sterilized jar. Bring the vinegars, sugar, salt, peppercorns, cloves, star anise, and 2 cups|475 ml of water to a boil in a large saucepan over high. Mix until the sugar and salt have dissolved, then pour the brine over the bok choy and seal. Let the pickles sit for at least 1 day in the fridge before eating. Pickled bok choy will keep, unopened and sealed properly, for up to 6 months. Once open, keep refrigerated and use within 2 weeks.

