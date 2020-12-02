Easy Pickled Bok Choy Recipe

Makes 1 (32-ounce|907 ml) jar
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 24 hours
Ingredients
1 cup|250 ml white vinegar
1 cup|250 ml white balsamic or white wine vinegar
⅔ cup|144 grams granulated sugar
2 tablespoons kosher salt
1 ½ teaspoons whole black peppercorns
5 whole cloves
2 whole star anise
4 heads bok choy (about 1 pound|450 grams), cut into 1-inch pieces
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 fresno or jalapeño chile, thinly sliced into rings
Directions
- Pack the bok choy, garlic, and chile into a 32-ounce|907 ml sterilized jar.
- Bring the vinegars, sugar, salt, peppercorns, cloves, star anise, and 2 cups|475 ml of water to a boil in a large saucepan over high. Mix until the sugar and salt have dissolved, then pour the brine over the bok choy and seal. Let the pickles sit for at least 1 day in the fridge before eating. Pickled bok choy will keep, unopened and sealed properly, for up to 6 months. Once open, keep refrigerated and use within 2 weeks.
