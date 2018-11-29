Easy Ranch Dressing Recipe

Makes about 2 cups
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup|225 grams mayonnaise, preferably Hellman’s
1 cup|250 ml buttermilk
1 tablespoon (plus more to taste) granulated onion
1 ½ tablespoons (plus more to taste) granulated garlic
1 tablespoon finely chopped chives
1 tablespoon finely chopped dill
1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
your favorite hot sauce, to taste
Videos by VICE
Directions
Mix all of the ingredients together. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use. Ranch will keep, refrigerated, for up to 5 days.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.