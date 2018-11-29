Easy Ranch Dressing Recipe

Makes about 2 cups

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup|225 grams mayonnaise, preferably Hellman’s

1 cup|250 ml buttermilk

1 tablespoon (plus more to taste) granulated onion

1 ½ tablespoons (plus more to taste) granulated garlic

1 tablespoon finely chopped chives

1 tablespoon finely chopped dill

1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley

your favorite hot sauce, to taste

Videos by VICE

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients together. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use. Ranch will keep, refrigerated, for up to 5 days.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.