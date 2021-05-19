Easy Scallion Pancake Recipe

Makes 2 pancakes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
INGREDIENTS
Videos by VICE
2 cups|255 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
4 scallions, thinly sliced
½ teaspoon kosher salt
3 teaspoons sesame oil
¾ teaspoon Chinese five-spice
¾ teaspoon MSG
4 tablespoons vegetable oil
¼ cup sweet bean paste
¼ cup yellow bean sauce
DIRECTIONS
- Pour ½ cup|125 ml of boiling water over the flour in a medium bowl. Add ½ cup|125 ml of warm water to the dough and mix to combine. If the dough is too sticky, add a tablespoon more of flour. Let the dough rest, covered, for 10 minutes, then divide the dough into 2 pieces and cover.
- Working with one piece of dough at a time on a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into an 8-inch circle. Sprinkle the dough with ½ each salt, MSG, and five-spice, then roll the spices into the dough. Drizzle ½ of the sesame oil and sprinkle with ½ of the scallions. Roll the dough into a log, then flatten slightly and coil the dough into a circle and roll it out again into an 8-inch circle. Repeat with the remaining piece of dough.
- Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium. Working in batches, cook the pancakes, covered and flipping once, until golden and crispy, 4 to 5 minutes per pancake. Keep warm and repeat with the remaining oil and pancake.
- Mix the sweet bean paste and yellow bean sauce together in a small bowl. Cut the pancakes into wedges and serve with the sauce.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.