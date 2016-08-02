Watch Ela Stiles’ Hypnotic New Video “S.B. Mantra”

Image from YouTube

Sydney-based Ela Stiles infiltrated the dimly-lit bedrooms of many when her band Bushwalking (https://bushwalking.bandcamp.com/) burst into the world back in 2012. First Time and No Enter were both delicate and powerful works of female perspective. Soft and full of brutality—perfect for twirling around in the living room to, and just as enchanting to watch in person.

Since heading out on her own, Stiles has moved away from girl band alt rock into weirder, more experimental territory.

Her self-titled solo debut was about as stripped-back as they come—lead single “Kumbh Mela” was practically meditative—and this year’s follow up, Molten Metal, looks to stay dark and reflective, while building on some of those original, pared-back sounds.

Single “S.B Mantra” is an industrial-sounding, looping thing, littered with eerie and dreamlike vocals from Stiles. Its video is a collection of wibbly, home video-style visuals of rippling and dripping water, layered with images of Stiles. Like much of her stuff, it’s hypnotic, grimy, and a bit sexual.

Check out the exclusive premiere of the video below.

Molten Metal is out through Paradise Daily this September.

Ela Stiles launches Molten Metal at the Portugal Madeira Club, Marrickville, Sydney. She’ll be joined by M.O.B., LA Suffocated, Nicola Morton and the Sex Havers DJs.