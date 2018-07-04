Nicki Minaj and Quavo Jump on Ella Mai’s New “Boo’d Up” Remix

Twenty-three-year-old London-born R&B singer Ella Mai is slowly turning into a star in the US. She’s signed to DJ Mustard’s 10 Summers label, she’s got an slinky and effervescent throwback pop collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign in her catalog, and her latest single “Boo’d Up” is currently sitting between Drake’s “Nice for What” and Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry” on the Billboard Hot 100. But the “Boo’d Up” remix, released last night, is one of the surest statements yet that she’s breaking through. It features Nicki Minaj and Quavo, pop-rap royalty, two artists who can almost guarantee a rising star a glimpse at a global breakthrough. And while it obviously lacks the effortless charm of the original, it does have Quavo getting romantic, in his way: “Let you on my life, get a sneak peek / Listen to my heart go beep-beep / When we boo’d up, she keep me out the street-streets / Hit it back-to-back, make me call her repeat.”

