Elon Musk Streams His ”Totally Not Boosted” ‘Path of Exile 2’ Character, Proves He Has No Idea What He’s Doing

Last November, Tesla founder and Twitter destroyer Elon Musk became the number one Diablo 4 player globally. His sub-two-minute Pit 150-speed run clocked three seconds faster than the current world record holder at the time. While not impossible, it’s hard to believe how the multibillionaire CEO and newly appointed Department of Government Efficiency leader could find the time to climb the ladders of Blizzard’s ARPG. Last night, Musk streamed gameplay of his level 95 hardcore character in Path of Exile 2. To a casual player, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. But to anyone with a hint of knowledge of Path of Exile, there were more red flags than a Cybertruck.

SpaceX isn’t the only thing with pilots; Elon Musk is totally a ‘Path of Exile 2’ master

The stream begins with Musk running an endgame map, blasting through mobs while noting how one mistake could be the end of his hardcore character. In many games, a “hardcore” character means dying either deletes your character or transfers it to “softcore” mode, removing the chance to rank on hardcore leaderboards.

Videos by VICE

Play video

After the first map, Musk answers viewer questions about AI and SpaceX before struggling to begin his next map. Upon opening his stash, a peculiarly named tab stands out amongst the rest: “Elon’s map.” Why would someone who’s totally in control of their own account name a tab that way? As a reminder that this is, in fact, your stash tab? Who knows, the mystery of Elon’s genius is impossible to decipher. Musk slowly clicks and drags the waystone to his inventory (something all high-level players do, surely) and walks back to his map device. After attempting to enter a map he doesn’t have access to, he opens the portals to the next stage and enters the map with an inventory almost full of junk.

“legit” with a capital l

Once again, Musk breezes through the map with ease. Shocking enemies with his Charged Staff projectiles and slamming his Tempest Bell on larger mobs. Elon must be a knowledgeable player, as his lack of using any sort of loot filter means he’s aware that all ground loot has potential value. Never mind that, during his map run, he passes by valuable currency like Exalted and Chaos Orbs, seemingly too busy to worry about picking them up. Another map down, another win for the everyday gamer.

Screenshot: Grinding Gear Games

Preparing for his next map, Musk studies the nodes on his Atlas carefully. He’s ready to show off his Tier 16 clearing capabilities. Settling on a node with “four things there,” as he states. Those “four things” being Breach, Expedition, Iradiated, and Corruption modifiers. Hey, high-level players don’t have time to figure out what those mean. “This is max difficulty on Hardcore. If there’s a way to get higher difficulty, I don’t know what it is. This is everything maxed out,” Musk claims, quickly clearing his 0% Delirious map.

Elon thinks his god-tier gear is a’ight, but could be better

Afterward, Musk spends nearly 30 minutes answering more questions about AI, Neuralink, and Korean birthrates. When a viewer asks to see his gear, Musk notes, “It’s pretty good gear, could be better, but it’s pretty great.” Musk hovers over each gear slot, seemingly unaware of the difference between “required level” and “item level.” Each piece of gear contains the most desirable modifiers available, worth hundreds of Path of Exile 2‘s most valuable currency. To Musk, however, the gear’s level requirements are much too low for his 90+ character.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

Elon Musk runs one last map before ending the stream. The almost two-hour broadcast successfully shattering all allegations of him desperately trying to relate to his core audience. He’s a man of many talents, clearly — running multiple companies, working with President-Elect Donald Trump, and smashing leaderboards of some of gaming’s most difficult challenges.