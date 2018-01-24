Elton John Will Retire from Touring After His Biggest Tour Ever

Elton John has been on-and-off as a touring musician throughout the years: he said he was quitting shows in 1977, only to become one of the first Western artists to perform in the Soviet Union a year later. The man does it big, always. This time, however, it looks as if he’ll be off the road for good, as he announced at a press conference in NYC that he’ll be retiring from touring. Of course, as Rolling Stone reports, he’s only doing so after a 300-date, three-year-long world tour he’s dubbing the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

Speaking to the press, the 70-year-old John said that he wanted to spend time with his children and that the upcoming tour will be an event: “I want to go out with a bang…It’ll be the most produced, fantastic show I’ve ever done.” You can read the rest of the story here. John’s North American dates for the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour are below:

September 8 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

September 11 & 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center

September 15 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

September 16 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

September 19 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

September 21 & 22 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

September 25 & 26 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

September 28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

September 29 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

October 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

October 6 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

October 18 & 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

October 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 26 & 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

November 2 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

November 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

November 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 23 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

November 24 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

November 27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

November 30 & December 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

December 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

December 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

December 8 & 9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

December 12 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

December 14 & 15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

January 11, 2019 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

January 12, 2019 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

January 15, 2019 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

January 16, 2019 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

January 18, 2019 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

January 19, 2019 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

January 22 & 23, 2019 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

January 26, 2019 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

January 29, 2019 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

February 7, 2019 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

February 9, 2019 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

February 12, 2019 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

February 13, 2019 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

February 19, 2019 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

February 21, 2019 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

February 27, 2019 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

March 1, 2019 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 8, 2019 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 12, 2019 – Raleigh, NC @PNC Arena

March 13, 2019 – Columbia, SC @Colonial Life Arena

March 15, 2019 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Phil is on Twitter.