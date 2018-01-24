Elton John Will Retire from Touring After His Biggest Tour Ever

Elton John has been on-and-off as a touring musician throughout the years: he said he was quitting shows in 1977, only to become one of the first Western artists to perform in the Soviet Union a year later. The man does it big, always. This time, however, it looks as if he’ll be off the road for good, as he announced at a press conference in NYC that he’ll be retiring from touring. Of course, as Rolling Stone reports, he’s only doing so after a 300-date, three-year-long world tour he’s dubbing the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.
Speaking to the press, the 70-year-old John said that he wanted to spend time with his children and that the upcoming tour will be an event: “I want to go out with a bang…It’ll be the most produced, fantastic show I’ve ever done.” You can read the rest of the story here. John’s North American dates for the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour are below:
September 8 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
September 11 & 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center
September 15 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
September 16 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
September 19 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
September 21 & 22 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
September 25 & 26 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
September 28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
September 29 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
October 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
October 6 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
October 18 & 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 26 & 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
November 2 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
November 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
November 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
November 23 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
November 24 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
November 27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
November 28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
November 30 & December 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
December 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
December 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
December 8 & 9 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
December 12 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
December 14 & 15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
January 11, 2019 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
January 12, 2019 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
January 15, 2019 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
January 16, 2019 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
January 18, 2019 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
January 19, 2019 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
January 22 & 23, 2019 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
January 26, 2019 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
January 29, 2019 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
February 7, 2019 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
February 9, 2019 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
February 12, 2019 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
February 13, 2019 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
February 19, 2019 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
February 21, 2019 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
February 27, 2019 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
March 1, 2019 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 8, 2019 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 12, 2019 – Raleigh, NC @PNC Arena
March 13, 2019 – Columbia, SC @Colonial Life Arena
March 15, 2019 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Phil is on Twitter.