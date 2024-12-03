Eminem’s Mother Debbie Nelson Dead at 69

Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, has died. She was 69 years old. The news of her passing was first reported by TMZ.

Nelson passed away on December 2 in St. Joseph, Missouri, following a battle with lung cancer. Her lung cancer diagnosis was first announced just a few short months ago in September. It was reported at that time that she wasn’t expected to live much longer, as her cancer was quite advanced.

Videos by VICE

Eminem’s Mother Tragically Dies from Cancer at 69

Eminem’s relationship with his mother was notoriously dysfunctional. The rap star went into graphic details about the troubled relationship with his mother in various songs, most notably “Cleanin’ Out My Closet.”

Nelson sued her son for defamation in 1999 and wrote a book back in 2007, titled “My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem,” in 2007.

The two had reportedly worked to improve their relationship over the last few years. As of this writing, Eminem has not released a statement on his mother’s passing.