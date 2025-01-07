‘Enigma of Fear’ Encapsulates Everything I Love About Indie Horror in a Gore-Geous Package

I just love some good indie horror games. Games like Fear the Spotlight keep the excitement of a foregone era alive by bringing those retro styles we love into a new generation. However, nothing could have prepared me for the first time I saw Enigma of Fear. As a sucker for quality pixel art, the gorgeous visuals caught my attention, and the supernatural horror has me hooked.

I Need Someone To Inject the Vibes of ‘Enigma of Fear’ Directly Into Me, Please and Thank You

While the game carries the title of Enigma of Fear, there’s nothing here I personally fear. In fact, I’m drawn in by the gorgeous world that it has to offer. There’s just something about masterfully done pixel art in a pseudo-3D world that speaks to me on a spiritual level. Pair that with excellent lighting, world-building, and characters? You’ve got me hooked for the whole ride, baby.

They say not to judge a book by its cover, but I can’t help but do so here. Even though Enigma of Fear may have come out in 2024, it’s already my favorite-looking game of 2025. It’s also a pretty lengthy adventure, clocking in around 20 hours according to HowLongToBeat.com. Honestly, it’s going to take me longer, though. I can’t stop staring at this one, and I’m hoping it scares the living daylights out of me along the way.

As I’ve said before and I’ll say again, there’s nothing that gets me through the day like a good indie game. The development team behind Enigma of Fear has worked on a few other games, but to be honest, none of them are as visually striking as this one. It leaves a good first impression, and I’m genuinely beyond stoked to jump in and experience this one for myself.

To be fair, I just discovered Enigma of Fear earlier today, and it’s currently downloading as I write this article. Steam reviews are telling me it’s an indie horror game that isn’t going to hold my hand, and honestly? I’m ready to dive in. They say that love at first sight isn’t real. But Engima of Fear didn’t have to walk by twice to catch my attention.