Enter the Optical Illusion Graffiti Void

When you stare into any of the abysses created by German graffitist 1010, the abysses stare back at you—or at least they appear to. Inspired by the relationship between optics and neurology, the Hamburg-based artist has amassed a cult following over the past couple of years for his large-scale pieces that can be found throughout his motherland, and sometimes even around the world. His graffiti work, such as his most recent piece in Warsaw, Poland, predominantly resonates with the playful ideologies driving the op art movement, incorporating kaleidoscopic colorations into his abyss-esque designs.

Untitled (Poland), 2015. acrylic and spray paint. Photo by Adam Burakowski. Courtesy of the artist.

By utilizing the neon spectrum shades that recall Alice’s own chromatic trip down the rabbit hole to Wonderland, 1010’s choice palettes serve the function of entrapping the viewer in his optical illusions. The works always seem—at least at first sight—as if they’re tangible, three-dimensional portals that break the physical wall between you and the canvas or concrete and actually fall into.

At the same time, however, 1010 explains that his work is not just about mind tricks. In addition to illusions, the the artist is hoping to tease out his longtime aesthetic inquiry: what is it within his artwork and the shades of color that attracts or disgusts the public?

Kpt Hole, 2015. Acrylic, spray paint. Courtesy of the artist.

Digital, 2014. Acrylic, spray paint. Courtesy of the artist.

Memory Urbane (Fondi, Italy), 2015. acrylic and spray paint. Courtesy of the artist.

Until he finds his answer, 1010, like the rest of us, can at least enjoy the view from the abyss.

