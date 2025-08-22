Epic Games Confirms One Punch Man Skins Are Coming to Fortnite

After months of rumors, Epic Games just confirmed that the One Punch Man Fortnite skin leaks were actually real all along. In a teaser posted on social media, the publisher confirmed the popular anime series will be coming to the battle royale soon.

When Is One Punch Man Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Crunchyroll Games

The One Punch Man Fortnite collaboration was first leaked back in early July. Dataminer HypeX posted that the anime series’ protagonist Saitama had files in the game’s server. The crossover had actually been teased even further back. However, every time it was rumored that the One Punch Man cosmetic would be released soon, an update would pass without it showing up in the Fortnite shop.

Well, the speculation is finally over, as Epic Games has officially confirmed that the leaks were real. On August 21, the official Fortnite account responded to a fan’s question about the One Punch Man collaboration was. The Epic Games-run social media account responded with an “eyes” emoji.

Now, this might not seem like a lot on the surface; however, the studio has a history of teasing skins online this way.

Screenshot: X @Fortnite

Back in June, Epic Games confirmed leaks about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 with a similar teaser on X. Plus, the studio doesn’t usually respond to most fans asking about cosmetics that haven’t been officially announced yet.

Yes, it appears that One Punch Man Fortnite skins are coming soon.

One Punch Man Skin Bundles and potential Pricing

Screenshot: Epic Games, Crunchyroll Games

Unfortunately, there isn’t a release date yet for the One Punch Man Fortnite skins. Interestingly, the anime’s crossover in Fall Guys just went live on August 22. This is important because Epic Games actually owns the multiplayer title and has even incorporated it directly into Fortnite. This has led many to speculate that the Fortnite skins will be announced very soon.

While we don’t have a solid release window yet, we do have some confirmation about what will be included in the One Punch Man Fortnite skin bundles. According to leaks posted by ShiinaBR, several characters from the anime will be available in Fortnite.

For your convenience, here is a list of everything included in the One Punch Man Fortnite crossover:

Saitama Skin Bundle (Back Bling, 2x Emotes, Pickaxe, Glider, Drums Instrument, and Weapon Wrap)

Tatsumaki Skin Bundle (Back Bling, Emote, Pickaxe, and Microphone Instrument)

Genos Skin Bundle (Back Bling, Emote, Pickaxe, and Keytar Instrument)

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

As far as pricing, the One Punch Man characters will likely be sold for 1,500 V-Bucks each. Epic Games will also feature a bundle of all three together at a significant discount. Although we are still waiting for a trailer or a proper announcement, Epic Games has finally put speculation to rest by confirming that the One Punch Man Fortnite collaboration is real after all.