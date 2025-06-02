Epic Games Confirms ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 6 Season 3 Leaks With LEGO Update

While showing off the new LEGO Fortnite split-screen mode, Epic Games seemingly confirmed leaks about Chapter 6 Season 3. In a short clip posted to social media, the developer had characters wearing skins that seem to tease the upcoming season being superhero-themed.

‘Fortnite’ Chapter 6 Season 3 Superhero Theme Confirmed, Apparently

Last month, several prominent dataminers claimed that Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 would have a Superhero academy theme. It appears those rumors may have been confirmed by Epic Games when they teased a new update for LEGO Fortnite. In a tweet posted on June 2, the developer posted a short clip demoing a split-screen feature for the sandbox mode.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the skins the characters were using in the video were a tease for Season 3. The first character has the Isabelle “academy” skin equipped, while the second user is wearing a “hero” skin. Of course, this lines up with the “Superhero academy” Season 3 leaks posted by dataminers. Unless it’s pure coincidence, Epic Games apparently seems to be teasing it.

Fans immediately reacted to the clip and praised the studio for its clever marketing. “It’s another Fortnite Season 3 teaser. It’s clever and we would have had no idea if we didn’t know their plans already,” a user wrote. Another commenter exclaimed, “He’s wearing a superhero outfit, I’ll take this as our first teaser!”

Everything Rumored About Chapter 6 Season 3

So, assuming the Superhero academy theme has been confirmed real, let’s take a look back at everything else that was “leaked” about Fortnite Season 3 so far. According to prolific dataminer Shiina, we are getting a new Superman skin, as well as a mythical ability tied to the iconic comic book character.

The dataminer also said that we will be getting a One Punch Man collaboration skin as well. Which, if I’m being honest, is what I’m the most hyped for! It also makes perfect sense, if Season 3 is going to mainly be Superhero-themed. Finally, Batman’s sidekick Robin is reportedly going to be featured in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 battle pass.

As far as the theme goes, apparently, the story will revolve around a Superhero academy that is being funded by Midas. With Epic Games literally posting a clip with a superhero and academy skin, it seems like the rumors were true after all! The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 release date is set for June 7, 2025.