Epic Games Store Kicks off 2025 With One of the Most Immersive Medieval RPGs of the 2010s — For Free!

Oh, Epic Games Store. Still up to your old 2024 habits, I see. Well, welcome to 2025, folks! As usual, the Epic Games Store is starting the year off strong with its free offerings. This time, the RPG up for grabs (until tomorrow — January 2)? Kingdom Come: Deliverance! Which is fitting seeing as its sequel comes out next month!

To be clear, this is just the base game. You do have to pay for the additional DLC. However, thanks to the Epic Games Store, I can now play an RPG I’ve been procrastinating on getting because Game of Thrones made me upset! Enough time has passed where I can allow myself the joy of a medieval world with all the backstabbing, scheming, and intimacy that usually comes with it!

Videos by VICE

…The following blurb isn’t from the Epic Games Store’s page for the game, but Steam’s is slightly more robust! “You’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!”

Screenshot: Deep Silver

the epic games store briefly offers a kingdom of deliverance for free

Generally, people gave Kingdom Come: Deliverance glowing reviews! Folks seemed to dig the RPG’s immersive elements and branching options. “I could get lost in this game. Amazing game design all around, and the historical period is something refreshing compared to this game’s contemporaries. The combat can get a bit jank when you’re fighting more than one person but other than that it’s fun. A real A+ experience. I’m psyched for the sequel,” one Steam reviewer states!

While we’re here, I may as well mention that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will release on February 4, 2025! So, if you haven’t played the first game, the Epic Games Store has your back! …For one day, granted, but this has been going on long enough where y’all should be on top of these announcements. …Or at least, I sure hope so!