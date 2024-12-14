‘Game of Thrones’ Showed up at the Game Awards to Disappoint Me yet Again

There was a time when I devoured anything from the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series and Game of Thrones HBO show. The magnum opus of George R. R. Martin, it was the first time I was heavily invested in anything in the fantasy genre before. Well, we all know how the show turned out. And I’m still waiting for The Winds of Winter (that’ll come out when Tartarus freezes over). So, when I initially saw the reveal trailer for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad at the 2024 Game Awards? Somehow, I was excited.

It was like remembering all the good times you had with an ex and later realizing how awful the last few years of the relationship were. At the Game Awards, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad successfully tricked me. Even though I should’ve known better from 2012’s Game of Thrones action RPG. So, naturally, after seeing all the familiar faces from the show and being sold on the “grand” adventure, I did some research! Would you like to know what the trailer fails to mention? That it’s a mobile game.

For a fleeting, delusional minute, I had the audacity to believe that, finally, the IP would get the love and respect it deserves. Maybe this would be the AAA RPG the Game of Thrones IP is due! Nope! Not that there’s anything wrong with mobile games! It’s just that the trailer could be argued to be a little misleading.

‘game of thrones: kingsroad’ ain’t what I thought it’d be

“Cue the theme song. George RR Martin’s much-loved fantasy series is returning as an action RPG featuring white walkers, giants, and Jon Snow. Winter is coming… again, in 2025. Game of Thrones: Kingsroad will be available on mobile platforms and is developed by Netmarble,” the description for the trailer reads. You know what? I’m tired, guys. I’m tired of watching something with so much potential be infinitely squandered — over and over and over and over and over.

House of the Dragon, so far, is the only current A Song of Ice and Fire-adjacent property to not completely fumble the bag (and some of the novellas). That show is awesome. Granted, there’s still time for things to go south — as we’ve seen before — but I have faith in HotD! Anything else, at this rate, will receive nothing but the full brunt of my disapproval and active antagonism until something proves me wrong. Game of Thrones — I’ve had enough of your nonsense. Barring a top-to-bottom refresh in the form of an animated/anime series, I don’t care anymore.