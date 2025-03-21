Epic Games Store’s Free Game This Week Is an S-Tier Treacherous Dinosaur Playground

The Epic Games Store has what’s easily its best weekly free game offering this year. Indeed, if you act quickly, you’ll be able to snatch up Jurassic World Evolution 2. Again, I have to say it: for free. To properly contextualize this Epic Games win, JWE2 is a universally beloved park management game. Where you can fail to learn the same lessons as those overly ambitious fools in the movies. You just can’t contain wild, vicious dinosaurs.

“Learn what it takes to be a park management master in Campaign mode, a compelling, original narrative that puts you at the heart of the action following the earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Work alongside iconic characters from the films, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum) and Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard), and lead the efforts to control, conserve, and contain wild dinosaurs now rampaging across the USA,” a not-Epic Games website states. …Wow, it’s getting a little steamy in here.

Videos by VICE

Yeah, actual Jeff Goldblum does VO duties! And he’s great. Epic Games Store, you’ve done it again! “Even if you played the first one, there are a lot of mechanics that make it quite different and more complex. I would recommend the first game if you just want a simple tycoon game set in the JP universe. If you are a park designer, JWE2’s sandbox is so much better than the first. You can use different building sets, biomes, aviaries, lagoons, decorations and customization options. The dinosaurs feel alive, management is challenging, but fun, overall a very pretty, rather chill game with a nice feel of progression and homages to the franchise. Once you get the basic learning curve of the game it’s truly addicting,” a Steam reviewer emphasizes.

Screenshot: Frontier Developments

the epic games store knows that people love dinosaurs

The best part of it? It’s perfectly on brand with VICE Games. Y’all love any and all of our dinosaur-centric articles, and we love finding weird-ass dinosaur games. I won’t complain if Epic Games wants to get in on the dino action. It just works! Plus, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is an underrated gem, which always helps.