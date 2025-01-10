Eurythmics Just Joined YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Eurythmics haven’t been regularly active for many years, but their popularity clearly hasn’t waned.

Billboard reports that the iconic electronic-pop duo—comprised of Scottish vocalist Annie Lennox and English musician and producer Dave Stewart—has hit a major career milestone, as their hit 1983 song “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” has passed one billion views on YouTube, marking their debut in the streaming service’s Billion Views Club.

Other notable members of said club are Psy’s “Gangnam Style”, with 5.4 billion views; Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito”, with 8.6 billion views; and, of course, “Baby Shark Dance”, with a whopping 15.4 billion views.

The “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” music video was directed by Chris Ashbrook, and begins with Lennox and Stewart in a record label conference room, with the singer clad in a black suit.

Play video

Lennox starts singing the song’s recognizable opening line—”Sweet dreams are made of this/ Who am I to disagree?/ I travel the world and the seven seas/ Everybody’s looking for something”—which leads to the pair being transported to a fantasy world where they play instruments with cows. Bet you didn’t remember THAT.

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” was the title track off of the Eurythmics 1983 sophomore album, but it was the last single to be released on that record. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and reached the No. 2 slot on the Dance Club Songs chart.

The track has featured on the soundtracks to multiple films, including House On Haunted Hill and Gamer, as well as in episodes of TV shows such as The Following and Luther. It was also certified gold in the US by the RIAA, and has been covered many times, most famously by Marilyn Manson, as the first single from his 1995 EP, Smells Like Children EP.

Check out the Eurythmics’ original “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” video above, and let’s get this thing to over 2 BILLION streams!