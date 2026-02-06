Every Resident Evil x Fortnite Skin That Has Released (And When They Might Return)

Rumors are swirling that new Resident Evil Gaming Legends skins may appear in the Fortnite Item Shop in March to coincide with the launch of Resident Evil Requiem. Before we find out if that’s true, let’s take a look back at the previous Resident Evil x Fortnite collab to see which skins have already debuted.

Prior Resident Evil SKins and Their Last Appearance

So far, there have been four Resident Evil-inspired Gaming Legends skins in Fortnite. Here is a breakdown of each of the iconic characters and when they last popped up in the item shop…

Chris Redfield

Chris Redfield first appeared in Fortnite during Chapter 2, Season 8. After his fall 2021 debut, he did appear in the Item Shop again. Chris has both his classic S.T.A.R.S. gear outfit and a Hound Wolf Squad selectable style.

Chris Redfield’s last Item Shop appearance happened on April 24, 2023.

Jill Valentine

Jill Valentine also debuted during Chapter 2 and she and Chris shared the S.T.A.R.S. Team Bundle. Jill has both the classic Resident Evil costume and a Resident Evil 3 (Remake) selectable style.

Jill’s last appearance in the shop was April 24, 2023.

Leon S. Kennedy

Leon Kennedy first appeared in Fortnite during Chapter 4, Season 2 in March of 2023. Leon does not have any selectable styles, but he does appear in the Raccoon City Survivors Bundle alongside a few cool items.

Leon’s last appearance in the Fortnite Item Shop took place on April 24, 2023.

Claire Redfield

Claire Redfield debuted during Chapter 4, Season 2 along with Leon. The pair of Resident Evil 2 protagonists both shared the Raccoon City Survivors Bundle.

Similar to Leon, Claire’s last appearance in the Fortnite Item Shop was April 24, 2023.

Resident Evil Requiem Fortnite Skin Leak and Rumors

According to earlier leaks from Hypex, a reliable source in the Fortnite community, fans can expect the Resident Evil skins to return to the Fortnite Item Shop in March. The leak suggests that the existing skins will be returning and there will be a new Grace Ashcroft skin added to the game.

It’s worth noting that this leak arrived all the way back in October and there has not been any official confirmation of it yet. There have been rumors that Fortnite is going to make a big push for more Gaming Legends in the coming year, but the Fortnite accounts have not confirmed the return of the Resident Evil collabs at this point.

Fortnite is available now on PC, consoles, and select mobile devices.