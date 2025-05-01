What to Watch: Everything New on Netflix for May 2025

We know. You spend so long searching for something to watch on Netflix that oftentimes, by the time you finally find something you haven’t seen that’s worth watching, you realize that you don’t have time left to watch it. You’ve stayed up too late, or you’ve got to go run an errand soon.

Streaming paralysis sucks, and the all-powerful algorithm that Netflix has cooked up is good at keeping you in a bubble where it’s nearly impossible to break out of your comfort zone and discover new movies and TV shows. Even if they’re brand new on Netflix, they can be hidden behind a Wizard of Oz-like curtain of menus and screens.

We’ve collected all the new titles that have just begun to land on Netflix, starting today and running throughout the rest of May.

all the new movies and tv shows COMING TO NETFLIX IN MAY 2025

May 1:

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Move

Mid90s

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

The Paper Tigers

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Biggest Fan

The Four Seasons

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

May 2:

Peninsula

Train to Busan

Unseen (Season 2)

May 4:

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

May 5:

Britain and The Blitz

Mighty Monsterwheelies (Season 2)

May 6:

The Devil’s Plan (Season 2)

Untold: Shooting Guards

May 7:

Full Speed (Season 2)

Last Bullet

May 8:

Blood of Zeus (Season 3)

FOREVER

Heart Eyes

Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful

May 9:

A Deadly American Marriage

Bad Influence

Nonnas

The Royals

May 11:

ABBA: Against the Odds

May 12:

Tastefully Yours

May 13:

All American (Season 7)

Bad Thoughts

Untold: The Liver King

May 14:

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Stor

Married at First Sight (Season 17)

Smile

Snakes and Ladders

May 15:

Bet

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4

Franklin

Pernille (Season 5)

Secrets We Keep

Thank You, Next (Season 2)

Vini Jr

May 16:

Dear Hongrang

Football Parents

The Quilters

Rotten Legacy

May 20:

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Untold: The Fall of Favre

May 21:

Newly Rich, Newly Poor

Real Men

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 6)

May 22:

Sirens

Tyler Perry’s She The People

May 23:

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds

Big Mouth (Season 8)

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Forget You Not

Off Track 2

May 24:

Our Unwritten Seoul

The Wild Robot

May 26:

CoComelon (Season 13)

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life

May 28:

F1: The Academy

May 29:

Dept. Q

May 30:

A Widow’s Game

The Heart Knows

May 31: