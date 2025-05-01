What to Watch: Everything New on Netflix for May 2025

We know. You spend so long searching for something to watch on Netflix that oftentimes, by the time you finally find something you haven’t seen that’s worth watching, you realize that you don’t have time left to watch it. You’ve stayed up too late, or you’ve got to go run an errand soon.
Streaming paralysis sucks, and the all-powerful algorithm that Netflix has cooked up is good at keeping you in a bubble where it’s nearly impossible to break out of your comfort zone and discover new movies and TV shows. Even if they’re brand new on Netflix, they can be hidden behind a Wizard of Oz-like curtain of menus and screens.
We’ve collected all the new titles that have just begun to land on Netflix, starting today and running throughout the rest of May.
all the new movies and tv shows COMING TO NETFLIX IN MAY 2025
May 1:
- Airport
- Airport ’77
- Airport 1975
- Ali
- American Gangster
- American Graffiti
- Angi: Fake Life, True Crime
- Burn After Reading
- Constantine
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Dawn of the Dead
- Eat Pray Love
- The Equalizer 2
- Hanna
- Home
- The Jerk
- The Lego Move
- Mid90s
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- The Paper Tigers
- Past Lives
- Sisters
- Starship Troopers
- The Biggest Fan
- The Four Seasons
- The Sugarland Express
- Trainwreck
- Trolls
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
May 2:
- Peninsula
- Train to Busan
- Unseen (Season 2)
May 4:
- Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
May 5:
- Britain and The Blitz
- Mighty Monsterwheelies (Season 2)
May 6:
- The Devil’s Plan (Season 2)
- Untold: Shooting Guards
May 7:
- Full Speed (Season 2)
- Last Bullet
May 8:
- Blood of Zeus (Season 3)
- FOREVER
- Heart Eyes
- Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful
May 9:
- A Deadly American Marriage
- Bad Influence
- Nonnas
- The Royals
May 11:
- ABBA: Against the Odds
May 12:
- Tastefully Yours
May 13:
- All American (Season 7)
- Bad Thoughts
- Untold: The Liver King
May 14:
- American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden
- Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Stor
- Married at First Sight (Season 17)
- Smile
- Snakes and Ladders
May 15:
- Bet
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4
- Franklin
- Pernille (Season 5)
- Secrets We Keep
- Thank You, Next (Season 2)
- Vini Jr
May 16:
- Dear Hongrang
- Football Parents
- The Quilters
- Rotten Legacy
May 20:
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
- Untold: The Fall of Favre
May 21:
- Newly Rich, Newly Poor
- Real Men
- Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark
- The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 6)
May 22:
- Sirens
- Tyler Perry’s She The People
May 23:
- Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds
- Big Mouth (Season 8)
- Fear Street: Prom Queen
- Forget You Not
- Off Track 2
May 24:
- Our Unwritten Seoul
- The Wild Robot
May 26:
- CoComelon (Season 13)
- Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders
- Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life
May 28:
- F1: The Academy
May 29:
- Dept. Q
May 30:
- A Widow’s Game
- The Heart Knows
May 31:
- Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event