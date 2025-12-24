Everything To Finish Before The World of Warcraft Pre-Expansion Update On January 20

The World of Warcraft: Midnight pre-expansion patch goes live on January 20 and brings a ton of new content to the long-running MMO. That big patch also marks the end of The War Within Season Three, which means that players have less than a month to wrap up some big achievements.

Before the Midnight pre-patch arrives, there are a handful of items that WoW players are going to want to check off of their list. Obviously not all players will want or need to complete all of these difficult tasks. The list for each player will vary based on their own play style and whether they’re interested in achievement farming, PvP ranks, or revisiting Legion Remix for a hit of nostalgia.

The War Within Season Three Raid Achievements

The following Season Three rewards and achievements will no longer be attainable after the January 20 patch arrives. Players who want to earn these achievements should focus on finding a raid group and getting to work as soon as possible:

Ahead of the Curve : Dimensius, the All-Devouring (Feat of Strength): Defeat Dimensius, the All-Devouring on Heroic difficulty or higher before the release of the next raid tier.

: Dimensius, the All-Devouring (Feat of Strength): Defeat Dimensius, the All-Devouring on Heroic difficulty or higher before the release of the next raid tier. Cutting Edge: Dimensius, the All-Devouring (Feat of Strength): Defeat Dimensius, the All-Devouring on Mythic difficulty before the release of the next raid tier.

Players should also take note that although the Royal Voidwing and Unbound Star-Eater mounts aren’t going to be locked with the pre-expansion content update, there is an impending deadline.

The Royal Voidwing earned from completing the quest “A Twilight Oath’s End” will no longer be earnable after the launch of Midnight on March 2. The drop chance of the Unbound Star-Eater and other Mythic Raid mounts will decrease significantly with Midnight’s launch.

Mythic+ Leaderboard Lock

The evening of January 19 will mark the deadline for maxing out Mythic+ performance this season. Once that deadline passes and the Mythic season is over, ratings that qualify for the 0.1% “the Unbound Hero” title and achievement will be recorded.

PvP Seasonal Rewards, Rankings, and Titles

Similar to the Mythic+ leaderboard lock, the current season of PvP will at 10:00 pm PST the night before maintenance in each region.

With the season’s end, it will no longer be possible to earn PvP seasonal rewards, titles, or The War Within Season Three rankings, and titles will be awarded in the weeks after the season ends:

Astral Gladiator : The War Within Season 3 (Feat of Strength): End The War Within Season 3 in the top 0.1% of the 3v3 arena ladder (requires 150 games won in The War Within Season 3). Rewards the title “Astral Gladiator”.

: The War Within Season 3 (Feat of Strength): End The War Within Season 3 in the top 0.1% of the 3v3 arena ladder (requires 150 games won in The War Within Season 3). Rewards the title “Astral Gladiator”. Astral Legend: The War Within Season 3 (Feat of Strength): End The War Within Season 3 in the top 0.1% of the Solo Shuffle ladder.

The following rated PvP rewards can only be earned during The War Within Season Three and will no longer be available once the season ends:

Astral Gladiator’s Fel Bat mount: “Awakened from caves in the battlefield, and armored to the fray.”

Arcane Weapon Illusion

The War Within Season Three PvP Elite Weapon and Transmog Set

Titles: Combatant: Get a 1000 Rating Challenger: Get a 1400 Rating Rival: Get a 1800 Rating Duelist: Get a 2100 Rating Gladiator: 50 wins at 2400 Rating



Legion Remix

The throwback to the Legion era is also scheduled to conclude its 15-week run as the Midnight pre-expansion patch arrives.

Players should finish leveling any alts that they have been working on and be sure to finish the Remix achievements and buy any remaining bronze rewards before the Remix window closes.



Midnight is the second installment in a connected trilogy of WoW expansions and this one brings the long-requested player housing feature. The big pre-expansion patch doesn’t roll out every new piece of content coming with the official expansion, but it does actually bring a long list of significant changes:

New Demon Hunter Specialization—Devourer

New Race and Class Combination: Void Elf Demon Hunters

Class Combat Design Updates

Stat and Item Squish

User Interface Updates

Transmogrification Updates

Player vs. Player (PvP) Training Grounds

Housing Early Access

Pre-expansion event

The Winds of Mysterious Fortune Returns

The World of Warcraft: Midnight pre-expansion content update goes live on January 20, 2026. Midnight officially releases on March 2, 2026 for PC.