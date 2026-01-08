Everything We Know About the Life is Strange: Reunion Leak

A new leak suggests that another Life is Strange follow up may be in the works, but the project’s description raises some serious questions about what is and isn’t canon in the original game.

Life is Strange: Reunion PEGI Rating Leak Details

Screenshot: Square Enix

According to multiple sources, a listing for a game titled Life is Strange: Reunion briefly appeared on the PEGI website yesterday before disappearing. PEGI, the Pan European Game Information, is a ratings board website. While the listing was live, PEGI had the game at a 16+ rating.

Videos by VICE

At first, it may seem like a clear indicator that a new installment in the franchise is coming, but there are a few strange details about this leak.

First, the release date listed for Life is Strange: Reunion on PEGI was listed as March 3, 2025. That’s nearly a year in the past, so either the listing was a mistake or it’s possible the date was entered incorrectly.

Some fans are speculating that the date was incorrect and that is why the listing was pulled down so quickly.

Life is Strange: Reunion Plot description

Screenshot: Square Enix

Note: Some spoilers for the existing games in the Life is Strange franchise follow…

The story gets even more interesting as we dig into the game’s description that was shared on PEGI. According to the PEGI listing, “Chloe Price was Max Caulfield’s partner in time… Losing her is Max’s greatest regret. Now Chloe has come to Caledon University. Haunted by nightmares and impossible memories, Chloe needs Max’s help. But Max is already in crisis: in three days, a deadly inferno will destroy the campus.”

Previous Life is Strange follow-ups have always allowed players to decide whether Chloe Price survived the finale of the first game. This description for Reunion sounds like Chloe’s death was a canon event. For a series that has made its reputation on player choice having a lasting impact, this seems like it would be a very strange choice.

The setting of Caledon University seems to suggest that the game would be a direct follow up to Double Exposure. That installment launched to mixed reviews after the standout success of the original Life is Strange chapters, so it will be very interesting to see if a new entry would help bring the story back on track.

Despite the mixed reviews for Double Exposure, the Life is Strange franchise still carries some weight and a new installment in the series would be a big story. The landscape of interactive games has evolved a lot in the 10+ years since the original release, so it could be exciting to see what gameplay changes might come along with a fresh spin on the series.

Life is Strange is available now on PC and consoles. At this time there is no official confirmation or release date for Life is Strange: Reunion.