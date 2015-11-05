Ewan Pearson, King of the Remixers, Is Back with a Future End of the Night Classic

Getting a remix right is a difficult thing to master. You can’t just whack a kickdrum over an original track and sit back and wait for the cash to roll in. You also can’t really Wetransfer whatever 9 minute slab of lumpen spacejazzbalearowank that’s lying about on your hard drive and expect the label to greet it with welcome arms.

One man who knows how to remix with aplomb is Ewan Pearson. Over the years he’s turned his hand to everyone from Franz Ferdinand to the Junior Boys, Closer Musik to Metronomy, crafting re-rub after re-rub of immaculate quality. This time around he’s turned his attention to singer songwriter Rosie Lowe.

The original version of “Worry ‘Bout Us” was produced with Machinedrum and was one of those emotional bangers that screams end of the night slowdancing. Pearson’s turned in a typically restrained, dancefloor ready remix that’s got us crying into our double vodka and lemonades as the lights go up in another club on another night in another part of town. Stream it exclusively here on THUMP below.

The remix drops officially via Wolf Tone tomorrow.



