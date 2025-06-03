Exclusive Premiere: Brittany Davis Shares Genius Track “Black Thunder”

Seattle songwriter and performer Brittany Davis has long been a treasure in the Emerald City. With a big, booming voice and musical talent in spades, Davis has been wowing audiences on big stages in the city and sharing them with artists like Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie and Mike McCready of Pearl Jam.

More recently, though, Davis has been introduced to the world thanks to both a Tiny Desk concert and collaborations with another member of Pearl Jam, Stone Gossard. Now, the versatile artist is primed to release her latest album, Black Thunder, which drops later this summer on June 13.

Below, we caught up with the vocalist to ask about the new album, what it’s like working with Gossard, and how the fabulous rhythm section of Evan Flory-Barnes and D’Vonne Lewis helped to bring the forthcoming work together.

VICE: You worked with two local Seattle legends on the album—bassist Evan Flory-Barnes and drummer D’Vonne Lewis—can you describe your chemistry with these artists?

Brittany Davis: I felt electricity with these cats long before Black Thunder. I’ve probably known both of them for about seven years now. We’ve worked on several projects and had some jam sessions as well. This album was special because it felt like a jam session from the start. That’s what we expected it to be. But once we started to play, I think we all knew something was different and beautiful about this one.

VICE: How did you approach writing and producing the new jazz-inspired album?

BD: Black Thunder was not initially intended to be an album. At least not in my mind. It all came directly from the heart and the sonic elements in the room. No prep, no road map, just pure emotion and experience made sound. Even the name itself was improvised. When we laid the title song, “Black Thunder,” down, we loved it so much we were joking that if it became an album, we would call it Black Thunder. Guess it wasn’t so much of a joke, but a premonition.

VICE: You worked with Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard on recording it, and he is now a longtime collaborator of yours. Can you talk about the origins and meaning of this relationship to you?

BD: Stone and I are musical radicals from different sides of the tracks that just seem to get along well sonically. Our friendship has given me so much hope and adventure in the music space. I’m always looking forward to new ideas from him. Like when we first met, I didn’t honestly think that this cool rock star guy would really jell with me on a music level. But it became something we both enjoy sharing with the world and each other. I would say that [our band] Painted Shield was where we really got to know each other musically, and it’s been growing from there.

Photo of Brittany Davis by Lance Mercer

VICE: As a live performer, you have a giant presence. How do you think about live performance versus studio work?

BD: The biggest difference with studio work and live work is perspective. For my heart and mind it all sits in the same place. Yes, studio work can have little things about it that are more technical, but the love and respect I have for the craft or how I’m channeling it feels the exact same. It doesn’t matter if I’m in front of 100,000 folks or 100,000 faders. They all give me a reason to be grateful for the blessing of being allowed to bring value to the world through sound.

VICE: What do you love most about where you are as an artist right now, today?

BD: What I love about where I am as an artist today—this one makes my soul want to speak up. My art is not art at all to me. It’s a way of life and I may not be at the top of the charts right this minute, but today I get to be myself and share my way of life with real people in real ways. There’s something special about getting to take time with the folks you just sang your soul to. Hearing their stories, making them smile in spite of the pain they may be facing. It’s a truth I’ve always known deep down was my calling. Being where I am right here today allows me to walk in that calling with purpose.

Featured image by Lance Mercer