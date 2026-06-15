Fable Developer Responds to Backlash Over “Too Easy” Difficulty

Playground Games just addressed fans concerned that the new Fable might be “too easy.” According to the Xbox developer, the Fable gameplay demo was played on an easier difficulty setting to help showcase the title’s features.

Playground Games Responds to Fable Difficulty Controversy

Screenshot: Microsoft

Following the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft released a 30-minute Fable gameplay demo on YouTube. The lengthy video showed off the 2027 title’s immersive social-sim features and general gameplay shenanigans. However, a small portion of the demo focused on combat, and some players were not happy with it. In particular, players were concerned that Fable’s difficulty looked “too easy.”

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Playground Games addressed the Fable difficulty controversy head-on in a recent post on X. Responding to a fan, the Xbox studio revealed that the gameplay demo was actually being played on the lowest difficulty setting. “We promise the guards haven’t all taken up tea drinking mid-shift. Our team was playing on ‘Story’ difficulty. This is the gentlest way to wander through Albion.”

Screenshot: X @Fable

So there you go. The Fable gameplay demo was actually being played on the “Story” difficulty mode. Studios playing a game on the lowest setting during a demo is actually pretty common practice in the industry. It makes sense. If you are trying to show off your game’s features, it could be awkward if difficult combat encounters become drawn out during your showcase. This is why, for many years, studios would often use pre-scripted segments at E3.

Xbox Confirms Fable Will Have Difficulty Modes

Screenshot: Microsoft

The other big news to come out of this is that Playground Games has confirmed Fable will have difficulty modes when it launches on February 23, 2027. In the same tweet, the official Fable social media account revealed that players will be able to adjust how challenging NPCs will be.

“Should you prefer a sterner welcome, other difficulty levels will ensure the guards remember their training and are less… polite.” This is actually a big deal, as the original Fable that released in 2004 did not have a difficulty mode. It wasn’t until 2014’s Fable Anniversary remaster that a “Heroic” difficulty mode was added to the game.

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However, this is one of the first Fable games to have difficulty options from launch. This actually makes me more interested in the 2027 title, as I’m now intrigued by how challenging combat encounters can be. While I love the social-sim elements of the Fable franchise, I’ve always wanted a bit more from the combat.

Regardless, if you are someone who was unimpressed with the Fable gameplay demo combat section, don’t worry. Playground Games has confirmed that the video was recorded on the easiest difficulty and is not representative of the base game.