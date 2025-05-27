Family Says Metallica Saved Their Lives After a Truck Crashed Through Their House

A Virginia family had their house smashed into by a pickup truck, and they say that it could have killed them if it wasn’t for… Metallica?

Metal Injection reports that husband and wife couple David and Kristin McKee, as well as their daughter Madeleine, were awoken in the early morning hours on May 7 to a loud crash in the home. A truck has slammed into the house where their TV room was located.

Turns out the family had been up watching TV but opted to turn in early that night, because they wanted to be well-rested for the Metallica show at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg the following night. Speaking with local TV news station WDBJ7 about the harrowing incident, the family credited the iconic metal band with basically saving their lives.

“[I asked David] ‘Do you wanna sit up?” And he was like, ‘Nah, I think I just wanna go on to bed.’ I said, ‘I’ll go on to bed, too,’” said Kristin McKee while talking to reporters from WDBJ7. “Then, just a few hours later, we heard a loud explosion, and glass shattered. It was just madness from that point on.”

“We were so fortunate that, that night, my daughter could have walked down that hallway and found us in the rubble,” she continued, then adding, “I thank God every day, and Metallica, for saving us.”

The McKees will undergo construction on their home over the next several months, repairing the damage caused by the pickup truck. Metallica’s camp has yet to comment on the story, but the band is currently out on their M72 2025 tour featuring Pantera, Suicidal Tendencies, Limp Bizkit, and Ice Nine Kills as support.

