Fancy Tuna Melt Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

4 ounces|120 grams aged cheddar, cut into ¼-inch cubes

2 ounces|60 grams (about 6) pimento-stuffed green olives, thinly sliced into rounds

¼ cup Japanese mayonnaise

2 teaspoons finely chopped bronze fennel, plus fronds for garnish

6 cornichons, finely chopped

1 rib celery, peeled and finely chopped

2 scallions, thinly sliced

2 (3.88-ounce|110-gram) cans Ventresca tuna in oil (you can use normal tuna if you like!)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

hot sauce, to taste

4 hot dog buns

2 radishes, thinly sliced

edible flowers, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Heat the oven to 375°F. In a medium bowl, mix together the cheese, olives, mayonnaise, bronze fennel, cornichons, celery, half of the scallion, and the tuna. Season with salt and pepper, as well as the hot sauce, and divide among the hot dog buns. Wrap each individually in aluminum foil and place on a baking sheet. Bake for about 30 minutes. Unwrap from the foil and garnish with the bronze fennel fronds, the remaining sliced scallions, and the radishes. Add some edible flowers if you’re feeling fancy.

