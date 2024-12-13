Fat Joe Is Still Shading Chance the Rapper Over That 2017 Grammy Loss

It’s been almost eight years since Fat Joe lost a Best Rap Performance Grammy Award to Chance the Rapper… and he’s still salty about it. So much so, that he recently shaded Chance during a sit-down interview.

Back in 2017, Fat Joe’s “All The Way Up” with Remy Ma, French Montana, and Infared was up against Chance the Rapper’s “No Problem,” which took home the prize. Now, reflecting on that loss — as well as when his song “Lean Back,” with Remy Ma and Scott Storch lost in 2005 — Joe made it clear that he does have hard feelings.

“We got robbed,” Joe said, as shared by XXL on X (formerly Twitter). “‘Lean Back,’ we lost to the Black Eyed Peas, I don’t know if you know… and then we lost ‘All The Way Up’ to Chance The Rapper. Like, that’s the biggest disrespect.”

“Let me tell you something,” Joe continued, “No, I’ma keep it real with you. You know how Jay-Z used to say, you know, ‘Got to learn to live with regrets’? I can’t live with that one. Losing to Chance The Rapper, ‘All The Way Up,’ or whatever his shit was, it was just not that, right?”

“It’s crazy,” Joe finally added. “The Grammys have been playing with us the whole time.”

At this time, Chance does not appear to have responded to Joe’s comments.