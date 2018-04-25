Father John Misty Can’t Stop Dying in the New “Mr. Tillman” Video

“Mr. Tillman,” the first single from Father John Misty’s upcoming fourth studio album God’s Favorite Customer, was as self-effacing as you’d hope and and self-referential as you’d expect a Father John Misty song to be. It was a series of passive-aggressive digs at Tillman, a theoretically real man, but probably more a meta-commentary on personhood or something. Thankfully, it was funny enough to save itself from crawling up its own ass. I whisper this very, very quietly to myself every time I write about the Bearded Ouroboros: This new Father John Misty album will probably be pretty good, actually.

Tillman (or Misty, I don’t know, whatever) released the official video for “Mr. Tillman” this morning, and it roughly follows the concept of the song. He’s trapped in a loop in a creepy hotel, destined to fall off of a roof and hit his own taxi cab and drive off in terror over and over again. It’s co-directed by Jeff Desom and Carlos Lopez Estrada, and it’s shot nicely—the dim light of the hotel is disconcerting, the bright light of the fake-outdoors is even creepier. And Tillman is an enthusiastic enough actor to pull this off. Watch the video at the top of the page. God’s Favorite Customer is out June 1 on Sub Pop.

