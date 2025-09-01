Fear Effect Just Shadow Dropped on Nintendo Switch

Growing up, the PS1 in my house belonged to my dad, preventing me from getting too into the weeds with the games available on it. That PS1 was a DOOM, Madden, and Crash Bandicoot machine. Oh, and Small Soldiers. So, when Fear Effect got shadow dropped on the Switch on Friday, I had to do some serious digging. I had never heard of the game—and now I wish I had.

FEAR EFFECT HITS ALL CONSOLES

As reported by NintendoLife, Limited Run Games is responsible for publishing this port, working with Square Enix. If you’re like me and haven’t heard of this game, check out this trailer.

It looks like something I would have seen on a late-night Adult Swim block in its early days, which is reason enough for me to want to check this out. Fear Effect is also credited with being the first game to have a cel-shaded graphical style. Even 25 years later, it still looks pretty good.

Here is a look at the game via Limited Run Games:

“Days before her eighteenth birthday, the quiet, enigmatic Wee Ming Lam disappears under mysterious circumstances. Hana, Glas, and Deke, three self-motivated and ruthless mercenaries, conspire to track her down and ransom her off to her father, Mr. Lam, the most powerful Triad leader in Hong Kong, for a large sum of cold, hard cash.

What begins as a simple extortion mission to retrieve the young runaway becomes a lesson in survival against the most unimaginable of enemies.

Immerse yourself in this intense thriller featuring revolutionary Motion FX technology where you direct your cast of 3D characters within dynamic, full-motion-video worlds. Who lives? Who dies? Only you decide, if you can control your fear.”

Key Features

Shoot your way through seven-to-nine hours of gameplay featuring numerous adversaries and boss fights.

Innovative cel-shaded graphics.

Full voice-acting.

Soundtrack by Matt Furniss and Jason Agolia.

Full-motion video environments.

Revolutionary Motion FX technology that puts you inside the action.

Fear Effect is $9.99 on the eShop. But you know what I’m going to say. If you can swing it, holler at Limited Run Games whenever they restock.