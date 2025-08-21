The Rogue Prince of Persia Game Just Shadow-Dropped on Xbox Game Pass

I’ve been enjoying the return of Prince of Persia to the gaming world. The mid-2000s trilogy was great, even if they did take him down that era’s “everything must be edgy” path. But with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown doing as well as it did, the time is now for more.

Fortunately, console players have more options available to them right now.

Videos by VICE

prince of persia goes rogue right now

Developed by Evil Empire, who worked on the DLC for Dead Cells (another classic), Rogue Prince of Persia takes inspiration from that game and others. The outcome is a fast and beautifully animated game that looks just as challenging as the games that inspired it. The game has been out for PC in Early Access since May.

“Shape the legend of a Prince spared by death, whose fatal mistake doomed his people. Try your best to right your wrongs: each failure is a new chance to explore different paths, discover secrets, meet new characters, and use the knowledge gained from past attempts to change your people’s fate and prove yourself as the true Prince of Persia.

No run is ever the same. Dive back into this ever-evolving adventure, where narration, metaprogression, difficulty modifiers, random events, and procedurally generated levels will always leave you craving just one more unique run.”

I’m always drawn to stories where the main character is the cause of all the problems. I hope that a Hades-style narrative exists here. It’s so hard to pull off a story that first within the structure of a roguelike game.

But I do think that, given some of the themes of Prince of Persia in recent games, this would be the perfect series to have an evolving narrative that reacts to your deaths or progress.