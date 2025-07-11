‘The Rogue Prince of Persia’ Was Already Great, but Countless Updates Have Made It an Essential Roguelike Experience

Prince of Persia? More like… Prince of Purple, am I right? When The Rogue Prince of Persia was first released, some folks weren’t the biggest fans of how much the Prince had changed. It’s difficult making a dramatic art style change on a series that has been around longer than most of us have been alive, but Evil Empire gave it a shot. It didn’t land as well as they may have hoped, and folks somewhat overlooked an otherwise excellent roguelike experience. Now, after a visual facelift, I strongly suggest you stop what you’re doing and check out The Rogue Prince of Persia this weekend, because you may find that it’s much bigger, better, and bolder than it ever was before.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

Now That the Prince Is Looking a Little Less Sickly, I Strongly Suggest Checking Out ‘The Rogue Prince of Persia’

Imagine if you combined the slick, stylish gameplay of Prince of Persia with the side-scrolling intensity of Dead Cells. You’d have The Rogue Prince of Persia, and since Evil Empire has a pedigree when it comes to creating games in this genre, they know what they’re doing here. All of the Prince’s signature moves are here, from wall running to time manipulation, it’s as solid as any of his other adventures. Much like Prince of Persia: The Lost Sands, these side-scrolling adventures are just as good as any 3D entry in the series.

Seriously, if nothing else, let the soundtrack convince you that the game is worth your time. Because this is one of the best soundtracks I’ve heard in any game.

Play video Video via Ubisoft on YouTube Video via Ubisoft on YouTube

The combination of trap beats and Persian instrumentals blends to create something wholly unique. Somehow, it fits the gameplay and the setting incredibly well, and I promise you won’t forget about this soundtrack any time soon. Admittedly, it’s been far too long since I’ve jumped back into The Rogue myself. But seeing how much content Evil Empire has added to the game in recent months, and a lingering Version 1.0 drop, I need to sharpen my skills. With potential console releases coming in August with Version 1.0, I won’t blame you if you want to wait until this hits. But once it does, I would recommend that you get yourself ready for one of the best action roguelikes around.