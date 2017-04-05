FedEx Wants to Make Mail Cool Again with Their New Soundtrack Service

In case you missed it earlier this week, Google’s Marketing and Digital Research department released an incredibly “scientific” study entitled It’s Lit: A Definitive Guide to What Teens Think is Cool, which is pretty much exactly what you think it is. Some of the brands deemed “hip” by the survey of 13-17 year olds included YouTube, Chick-fil-A, and suspiciously (or not suspiciously) enough, Google. Absent from that list? FedEx.

Perhaps the American multinational courier company noticed, because they’ve announced a new feature called SoundTrack, which allows users to “experience a package’s journey through sound.” Using a tracking number, cool teens or anybody else can create a composition based on a delivery’s shipping route.

Videos by VICE

Right now the service is only available in the US, but if you live elsewhere, you can still compose a score using pre-set criteria based on the delivery type, a package’s weight and dimensions, and its departure and destination points. Check it out here (via Pitchfork).