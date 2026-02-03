The Grammys Left Mastodon Guitarist Brent Hinds Out of the In Memoriam Segment, and People Are Rightfully Mad About It

The Grammys left late Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds out of its In Memoriam segment this year, and people are rightfully mad about it.

Hinds died in a motorcycle accident in August 2025. However, when the Recording Academy of the United States paid tribute to fallen artists and industry insiders during the award show on February 1, 2026, Hinds was nowhere to be seen.

In response, many of Hind’s peers have blasted the Grammy producers for this oversight. Alice in Chains bassist Mike Inez called the situation a “big party foul.” Exodus/Slayer guitarist Gary Holt added that it was a “lame” move.

Hinds being left out is especially disappointing because, and I say this with all due respect… he actually won a f***ing Grammy. Mastodon has been nominated in the rock and metal categories a total of six times. These were all before Hinds passed away last year.

In 2019, Mastodon won the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for the song “Sultan’s Curse”. So, Hinds was a Grammy-winning musician.

To be fair, Brent Hinds does appear on the Recording Academy’s In Memoriam web page, which audience members were directed to with a QR code on-screen during the televised portion. Still, given Hinds’ impact on rock and metal, he deserved a place in the televised ceremony alongside people like KISS’ Ace Frehley and Ozzy Osbourne.

Brent Hinds died on August 20, 2025, at the age of 51

Hinds passed away on August 20, 2025. He was involved in a vehicle accident in Atlanta, Georgia. Hinds’ motorcycle collided with an automobile while they were both traveling through a four-way stoplight intersection. Authorities investigated the incident and ultimately determined that Hinds was at fault for the fatal crash.

Notably, just months before his death, Hinds actually exited Mastodon, and it was not a clean break. The guitarist made some unflattering comments about his former bandmates along the way, suggesting he left on bad terms.

Still, in a social media statement on Hinds’ passing, his ex-bandmates in Mastodon expressed shock and sorrow over his death. “We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief,” they wrote. “Last night, Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident.”

“We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many,” the band added. “Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.”