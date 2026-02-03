Former Megadeth Bassist Dave Ellefson Thinks the Band’s New Album ‘Just Doesn’t Sound Like’ Them

Megadeth’s new album is a certified chart-topping success. But if you ask the band’s former bassist, Dave Ellefson, it “just doesn’t sound like” how he remembers them.

On the February 2, 2026, episode of The David Ellefson Show, the Megadeth alumnus reviewed the album and offered his candid thoughts, essentially saying that he sees this as a Dave Mustaine album more than a Megadeth album. “I hear it, and I go, ‘Okay, this is a Dave solo record,’” he said.

Videos by VICE

“This is Dave and his new band, Dave and his new guys,” Ellefson continued. “It says Megadeth, so obviously it gets all the attention, but realistically, I hear it, and to me it just doesn’t sound like Megadeth.” He then added, “It’s like Dave, doing what Dave does, but with a different set of guys in a new day. And this is Dave’s retirement, you know? So that’s my view on it.”

Play video

While Ellefson may not be a big fan of the record, it’s clear that fans are loving it. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, marking Megadeth’s first album to do so.

Next up, the band is heading out on tour. They’ll kick things off with a run across Canada, then head overseas before coming back stateside in the late summer. Find all those dates below.