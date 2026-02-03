Former Megadeth Bassist Dave Ellefson Thinks the Band’s New Album ‘Just Doesn’t Sound Like’ Them

Megadeth’s new album is a certified chart-topping success. But if you ask the band’s former bassist, Dave Ellefson, it “just doesn’t sound like” how he remembers them.
On the February 2, 2026, episode of The David Ellefson Show, the Megadeth alumnus reviewed the album and offered his candid thoughts, essentially saying that he sees this as a Dave Mustaine album more than a Megadeth album. “I hear it, and I go, ‘Okay, this is a Dave solo record,’” he said.
“This is Dave and his new band, Dave and his new guys,” Ellefson continued. “It says Megadeth, so obviously it gets all the attention, but realistically, I hear it, and to me it just doesn’t sound like Megadeth.” He then added, “It’s like Dave, doing what Dave does, but with a different set of guys in a new day. And this is Dave’s retirement, you know? So that’s my view on it.”
While Ellefson may not be a big fan of the record, it’s clear that fans are loving it. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, marking Megadeth’s first album to do so.
Next up, the band is heading out on tour. They’ll kick things off with a run across Canada, then head overseas before coming back stateside in the late summer. Find all those dates below.
Megadeth 2026 tour dates:
- 2/15 Victoria, BC Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
- 2/17 Abbotsford, BC Rogers Forum
- 2/18 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place
- 2/20 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
- 2/21 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
- 2/24 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
- 2/25 Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre
- 2/28 London, ON, Canada Life Place
- 3/1 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
- 3/3 Halifax, NS Scotiabank Centre
- 3/4 Moncton, NB Avenir Centre
- 3/6 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre
- 4/23 Lima, Peru Costa 21
- 4/26 Bogotá, Colombia Movistar Arena
- 4/27 Bogotá, Colombia Movistar Arena
- 4/30 Buenos Aires, Argentina TBD
- 5/10 Ciudad de México, México Arena Ciudad de México
- 5/11 Ciudad de México, México Arena Ciudad de México
- 5/13 Guadalajara, México Arena Guadalajara
- 5/2 São Paulo, Brasil Espaço Unimed
- 5/4 Santiago, Chile Movistar Arena
- 5/5 Santiago, Chile Movistar Arena
- 5/8 Monterrey, México Arena Monterrey
- 6/10 Hradec Králové, Czechia Rock For People – Park 360
- 6/11 Luxembourg, LUX Rockhal
- 6/14 Ferrara, Italy Ferrara Summer Festival – Piazza Ariostea
- 6/15 Zurich, SWI Halle 622
- 6/16 Vienna, AUT Gasometer
- 6/2 Hanover, Germany Heinz von Heiden Arena
- 6/23 Istanbul, TUR KüçükÇiftlik Park
- 6/26 Helsinki, Finland Suvilahti – TUSKA
- 6/28 Almaty, KAZ Spartak Stadium
- 6/7 Gelsenkirchen, GER Amphitheater
- 8/29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
- 8/30 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
- 9/11 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
- 9/12 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
- 9/15 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
- 9/19 Shakopee, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater
- 9/22 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- 9/25 Los Angeles, CA BMO Stadium
- 9/26 Los Angeles, CA BMO Stadium
- 9/29 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
- 9/3 Montréal, QC Parc Jean-Drapeau
- 9/5 Harrison, NJ Sports Illustrated Stadium
- 9/6 Harrison, NJ Sports Illustrated Stadium
- 9/9 Boston, MA TD Garden