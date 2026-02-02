Megadeth’s Final Album Lands Them Their First No. 1 Record on the Billboard 200

Megadeth’s seventeenth and final record has landed them a major milestone. Released on January 23, 2026, the iconic thrash metal band’s self-titled project came in on top of the Billboard 200. This marks the band’s first album to do so in their 40+ year career.

Previously, the band’s highest-charting album on the Billboard 200 was Countdown to Extinction, released in 1992. That record peaked at No. 2. During its first week of chart eligibility, the new album moved 73,000 equivalent album units in the United States, per Metal Injection.

In response to the news, Megadeth’s founding frontman, Dave Mustaine, issued a statement. “After 40 years of delivering Megadeth music and playing shows around the world, I have nothing but gratitude at this moment,” he penned. “Finding out that our last Megadeth record is also our first #1 only further validates my will to go out on top.”

“Thank you to my family, Teemu Mäntysaari, James LoMenzo, Dirk Verbeuren, and Chris Rakestraw,” Mustaine added. “And to all our fans for making this possible. Without you, Megadeth would not be as successful as we are. I’d also like to thank the people behind the scenes: our management, Danny Nozell, Justis Mustaine, Steve Ross at CTK, and our label BLKIIBLK/Tradecraft.”

In the wake of releasing their final album, Megadeth are mounting up to tour the world: