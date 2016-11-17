Fetty Wap and Monty Connect for New Song, “Shit I Like”

New Jersey hit-making machine Fetty Wap is back with a new track featuring fellow Remy Boyz member Monty​. “Shit I Like” is a bouncy rundown of the type of jewelry, cars, and amounts of money that the two prefer produced by Acebankz. Fetty Wap is reportedly working on his sophomore album and earlier this year, we followed him around​ in three cities for his national Welcome to the Zoo tour. Listen to “Shit I Like” and watch Welcome to the Zoo: On the Road with Fetty Wap below.

